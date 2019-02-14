Valentine’s Day 2019: Celebrating day of love in a healthy manner

The day of love is just around the corner. Dedicated to St. Valentine, the day is celebrated with roses, chocolates, flowers and by showing loved ones how much they are cherished.

Everyone wants a healthy and long companionship for life. What if you are told that living a healthier life with your beloved is not as difficult as it may seem? Just small changes in your day can make all the difference.

Spend more time doing things you enjoy like spending time with your loved ones, staying active and eating healthy.

Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar says “What is interesting about eating healthy is that it does not take much. In fact, you can eat all the foods you enjoy — but the key is to do it in smaller quantities and ensure that you are consuming a balanced meal that includes a healthy fare of fruits, vegetables, and healthy snacks such as almonds.”

As one promises to share the warmth and love on Valentine’s Day, one can take a vow to get fitter. Exercise can be boring when done alone; hence, couple workouts are increasingly becoming the new fad.

Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia, says, “Valentine’s day is a perfect opportunity for people to make positive lifestyle alterations as a commitment to one another, for a healthier and happier life together. A combination of a healthy diet and a good workout is like a dream team. Incorporating small changes in your life like swapping a less nutritious snack for a handful of almonds every day and working out regularly will help you maintain a healthy life. You can also whip up some flavoured almonds to munch on before and after your workout or even to curb hunger pangs between meals.”

Pick on a workout regime that would be fun to do with your partner and can be followed on a realistically. Working out with the one you love is not only more fun but you are also more likely to stick to it since you have a responsibility to ensure your loved one does not give up because of you. It works for both and you end up getting fitter, together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 14:26 IST