Veganism - who’s who, what and why

Friday, Aug 02, 2019
Veganism - who’s who, what and whyfitness Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:18 IST
British animal rights activist Donald Watson, who founded the Vegan Society, coined the term ‘vegan’ in 1944. It means abstaining from consuming animals & animal products.
MORE THAN A DIET The vegan diet is entirely plant-based, and doesn’t even include dairy products and honey. Veganism is not just about the diet. Those practising it, call it a philosophy that believes in stopping exploitation of animal life by humans. Vegans try, as far as possible, not to make use of animals for food and clothing. They seek animal-free lifestyles.
SOURCES FOR VEGANS CALCIUM: Almonds, dark green leafy vegetables like kale, broccoli, collard green, soy-based products.
HEALTH QUOTIENT "Vegans have to eat a balanced diet too. It can turn unhealthy if more of potatoes and less of fruit and other vegetables are eaten; adequate intake of plant protein is a must, otherwise, there may be deficiencies such as lack of Vitamin B-12," says Ishi Khosla, clinical nutritionist.
PROTEIN: Lentils, soyabean, beans, tofu, chick peas, nuts and seeds.
MILK: Soya milk, almond milk.
HEALTH QUOTIENT Vitamin B-12 deficiency may be caused by a vegan diet. Most vegans consume enough B-12 to avoid anaemia and nervous system damage, but many do not get enough to minimise potential risk of heart disease or pregnancy complications.
First Published: Aug 02, 2019 17:18 IST
