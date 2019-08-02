e-paper
Veganism - who’s who, what and why

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:18 IST

Hindustan Times
Veganism has its positive aspects. But it can lead to vitamin B-12 deficiency.
Veganism has its positive aspects. But it can lead to vitamin B-12 deficiency.

 

British animal rights activist Donald Watson, who founded the Vegan Society, coined the term ‘vegan’ in 1944. It means abstaining from consuming animals & animal products.
MORE THAN A DIET
The vegan diet is entirely plant-based, and doesn’t even include dairy products and honey. Veganism is not just about the diet. Those practising it, call it a philosophy that believes in stopping exploitation of animal life by humans. Vegans try, as far as possible, not to make use of animals for food and clothing. They seek animal-free lifestyles.
HEALTH QUOTIENT
"Vegans have to eat a balanced diet too. It can turn unhealthy if more of potatoes and less of fruit and other vegetables are eaten; adequate intake of plant protein is a must, otherwise, there may be deficiencies such as lack of Vitamin B-12," says Ishi Khosla, clinical nutritionist.
SOURCES FOR VEGANS
CALCIUM: Almonds, dark green leafy vegetables like kale, broccoli, collard green, soy-based products.
PROTEIN: Lentils, soyabean, beans, tofu, chick peas, nuts and seeds.
MILK: Soya milk, almond milk.
Vitamin B-12 deficiency may be caused by a vegan diet. Most vegans consume enough B-12 to avoid anaemia and nervous system damage, but many do not get enough to minimise potential risk of heart disease or pregnancy complications.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 17:18 IST

