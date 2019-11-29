Unai Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Freddie Ljungberg named interim head coach

football

English Premier League football club has sacked manager Unai Emery after a string of poor performance across competition. Emery has been sacked in the aftermath of 1-2 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. Former Arsenal footballer Freddie Ljungberg has been named as interim head coach of struggling Gunners.

Spaniard Emery leaves the side after 18 months in charge since taking over from legendary coach Arsene Wenger. The club is currently placed eighth in the Premier League standings after four wins in 13 matches.

Among those in the mix for the permanent job include former Gunners star Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola’s assistant at champions Manchester City, ex-Juventus handler Massimiliano Allegri and Wolves Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Arsenal’s league form has fallen away badly with five Premier League matches without a win -- they are the only side in the top half of the table with a negative goal difference.

Full statement from the club:

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success. The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward. The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

((With agency inputs))