e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to miss Eibar game with ankle injury

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to miss Eibar game with ankle injury

Lionel Messi is undergoing treatment on his right ankle and will return to training before their visit to Huesca on January 3.

football Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 21:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Barcelona
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi(Getty Images)
         

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will miss Tuesday’s match at home to Eibar due to an ankle injury, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

Barca said in a statement that Messi, who is in the last year of his contract and is free to negotiate a move to rival clubs for free in 2021, is undergoing treatment on his right ankle and will return to training before their visit to Huesca on January 3.

The Argentine returned to his home city of Rosario via private jet immediately after scoring in Barca’s 3-0 win away to Real Valladolid on December 22.

Messi has started 17 of Barca’s 20 games in all competitions this season and although he is their top scorer with 10 goals, it has been his worst start to a campaign in 13 seasons in terms of goals and assists.

Barca’s captain said last week he had dragged the ill feeling from his attempt to leave in August into this season but was feeling happier now and was focused on helping the team, fifth in the league, challenge for trophies.

tags
top news
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
Govt pushed back Chinese investments, not China soldiers: Sanjay Raut
Govt pushed back Chinese investments, not China soldiers: Sanjay Raut
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal guv Dhankhar
Covid-19 positive Uttarakhand CM admitted to Doon hospital
Covid-19 positive Uttarakhand CM admitted to Doon hospital
CBI report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Maharashtra minister’s appeal
CBI report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Maharashtra minister’s appeal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In