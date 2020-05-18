e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Bayern Munich beat Union 2-0 on Bundesliga return

Bayern Munich beat Union 2-0 on Bundesliga return

Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match, handing his side a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Benjamin Pavard netted a stunning goal in the 80th minute to seal it for Bayern Munich.

football Updated: May 18, 2020 10:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
0 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
0 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (REUTERS)
         

Playing their first match in two months, albeit behind closed-doors, Bayern Munich showed very little signs of rustiness as they registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Union Berlin in a Bundesliga match in Berlin on Sunday. With the victory Bayern (58) also consolidated their position at the top as they went four points clear of No.2 Borussia Dortmund (54) and six points ahead of third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach (52).

Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match, handing his side a 1-0 lead. Bayern Munich was awarded a penalty in the 40th minute and Lewandowski did not make any mistake to put his side ahead of Union Berlin before the end of the first half.

In the second half of the game, Benjamin Pavard netted a stunning goal in the 80th minute to take the scoreline to 2-0. The match concluded on the same as Union Berlin failed to score even a single goal.

“I have to say, each minute is very long when there are no fans and no noise,” said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.

“It was a different atmosphere to what you would expect at the Alten Forsterei, but, okay, it’s about motivation and attitude.

“We still have a bit of work to do, but are happy to have dominated the game and can head home with the three points.”

Union had shocked previous leaders Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach earlier in the season, backed by passionate home support at their Alten Forsterei stadium.

(With agency inputs)

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In