e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Brazil’s president wants soccer to return amid pandemic

Brazil’s president wants soccer to return amid pandemic

The Brazilian championship was scheduled to begin in May, but that looks unlikely as the country has become Latin America’s coronavirus epicenter with more than 5,900 deaths

football Updated: May 01, 2020 09:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sao Paulo
General view of a match ball
General view of a match ball (REUTERS)
         

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to see soccer competitions start back up again soon despite the country’s high number of coronavirus cases, arguing that players are less likely to die from COVID-19 because of their physical fitness.

Bolsonaro is one of the few world leaders that still downplays the risks brought by the coronavirus, which he has likened to “little flu.”

Most soccer tournaments in Brazil were suspended on March 15.

The Brazilian championship was scheduled to begin in May, but that looks unlikely as the country has become Latin America’s coronavirus epicenter with more than 5,900 deaths. Doctors say the peak of the pandemic is expected to hit within two weeks.

“There is a lot of people in soccer that are favorable to a return because unemployment is knocking on clubs’ doors too,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Radio Guaiba on Thursday.

“Footballers, if infected with the virus, have a small chance of dying. That’s because of their physical state, because they are athletes.”

Brazil’s president said his new health minister will issue a suggestion that games return without any fans in the stadiums, but he acknowledged many players might be reluctant.

“The decision to restart soccer is not mine, but we can help,” Bolsonaro said, adding he has spoken with Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi about the issue and was told that players are still worried about the virus.

Neighboring Argentina has already cancelled the rest of the 2019-2020 season because of the pandemic. France also decided to end the season, declaring Paris Saint-Germain as league champion on Thursday.

Brazil’s soccer confederation said in a statement on Tuesday that competitions should return “whenever it is possible, with safety and health care assurances for all those involved.”

Earlier Thursday, the sports body sent Bolsonaro’s health ministry suggestions of the steps that need to be taken before a restart, but it did not reveal details.

A director at Sao Paulo FC, 1994 World Cup winner Raí, said his club is against resuming play during the pandemic. He also called for Bolsonaro’s resignation because of his “irresponsible” management of the crisis.

“We want to return in the proper time, in accord with recommendations, and gradually,” Raí told GloboEsporte.

top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 35,000-mark, death toll at 1,147
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 35,000-mark, death toll at 1,147
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Covid-19 Updates: Delhi-Gurugram border to be sealed from 10 am today
Covid-19 Updates: Delhi-Gurugram border to be sealed from 10 am today
‘China never gave US anything, doesn’t want to see me elected’, says Trump
‘China never gave US anything, doesn’t want to see me elected’, says Trump
Emissions set for a record fall due to Covid-19 this year. But it’s not a good sign
Emissions set for a record fall due to Covid-19 this year. But it’s not a good sign
Unique coronavirus mutation in Bengal, experts say too early to know its impact
Unique coronavirus mutation in Bengal, experts say too early to know its impact
Haryana government hikes VAT on petrol and diesel prices, raises bus fares
Haryana government hikes VAT on petrol and diesel prices, raises bus fares
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News