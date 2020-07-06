e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester City lose 1-0 at Southampton after moment of magic by Adams

Manchester City lose 1-0 at Southampton after moment of magic by Adams

Southampton then relied on a series of wonderful saves by goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to consign City to a third straight away defeat in the league — the first time that has happened to a team managed by Pep Guardiola in his distinguished coaching career.

football Updated: Jul 06, 2020 08:19 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
SOUTHAMPTON
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, takes a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester City at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein,Pool)
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, takes a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester City at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein,Pool)(AP)
         

Che Adams scored from a spectacular long-range lob for his first goal for Southampton to earn a surprising 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Making his 30th appearance of a frustrating first season at the club, Adams pounced on a loose ball after City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was dispossessed. Adams struck a curling first-time effort from around 40 meters that sailed over stranded goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and into an unguarded net in the 16th minute.

Southampton then relied on a series of wonderful saves by goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to consign City to a third straight away defeat in the league — the first time that has happened to a team managed by Pep Guardiola in his distinguished coaching career.

City’s players had 26 shots on goal in a one-sided game at an empty St. Mary’s Stadium, but lacked the cutting edge they had in their 4-0 win over Liverpool on Thursday and which might have been provided by top scorer Sergio Aguero had he not been injured.

Kevin De Bruyne and rising star Phil Foden started on the bench and couldn’t inspire an equalizer after coming on as 59th-minute substitutes.

The result left second-place City 23 points behind already-crowned champion Liverpool with five games remaining. Southampton climbed to 13th place and is assured of another season in the Premier League.

tags
top news
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
‘Not intimidated’: US Navy tweets sharp comeback to China on ‘aircraft carrier killer’
‘Not intimidated’: US Navy tweets sharp comeback to China on ‘aircraft carrier killer’
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
Indian Railways may run more special trains from Delhi to several cities: Report
Indian Railways may run more special trains from Delhi to several cities: Report
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In