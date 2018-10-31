Cristiano Ronaldo and family celebrate Halloween in style

It’s scary to think how good Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been throughout the course of his career and even scarier to think how many records he could still break before he hangs up his illustrious boots. Another scary aspect of his game is how well he can control a football; it’s almost like trapping a pumpkin.

Talking of scary the Portuguese had a trick and a treat for his fans on the occasion of Halloween. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took to social media and posted an adorable yet apt picture with his family of the celebration.The picture has Ronaldo, his wife Georgina Rodríguez and his four children supporting attires that befit the day that we all know as Halloween — celebrated on October 31 every year. The 33-year-old in his social media message also wishes his fans.

Happy Halloween to everyone!!🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/0x8sPgSHht — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 31, 2018

CR7’s post read: “Happy Halloween to everyone!!🎃👻”

The former Manchester United man in last couple of days became the most followed person on Instagram, overtaking Selena Gomez. He now has 144,338,650 followers to Gomez’s 144,321,029, reported US Weekly.

Ronaldo, for whom it has been tough time lately because of the rape allegations by Kathryn Mayorga, in recent days has also revealed why he left Real Madrid after nine trophy-laden years for Juventus.

“I felt within the club, especially from the president, that I was no longer considered in the same way as I was at the beginning,” Ronaldo said in an interview with France Football magazine.

“For the first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Less so after.

“The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable, if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 17:35 IST