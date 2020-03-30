Cristiano Ronaldo had to buy entire team iMacs for red-card booking, reveals Juventus footballer

football

Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best footballers of the current generation. The Portuguese striker moved to Juvents after spending 9 years at Real Madrid in 2018. Now, the forward has had enjoyed a fair amount of success at the Serie A club and has become a regular in the team. But like every other sportstar in the world, even Ronaldo has bad days, one of which took place in September 2018 during Juventus’ Champions Leauge match against Valencia.

It was Ronaldo’s first Champions League match for the Italian club. In the 29th minute, Ronaldo was given a straight red card for an on-field collision with the opposition goalkeeper. Despite the controversial booking, Ronaldo still had to pay a heavy price for that mistake, apart from the usual fine and one-match ban.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny on Polish talk show has revealed that Ronaldo had to buy the entire team I-Macs for the red card booking, as it was a rule established by former Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri.

“Yes, we all have an iMac,” Szczesny said. “It took a very long time because he couldn’t process that red card and insisted high and low that he was not doing anything wrong. It took him a bit, about two months of arguing, but we all have received an iMac.”

