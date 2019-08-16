David Alaba calls for more transfers, casts doubt on Bayern Munich future

football

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:00 IST

David Alaba became the latest Bayern Munich star to urge the club to ramp up their activity in the transfer market, and also cast doubt upon his own future in comments to the Austrian news agency APA on Friday. Ahead of Bayern’s German league opener against Hertha Berlin on Friday, Austrian international Alaba said Bayern needed to sign “one or two” more players before the transfer window closes on September 2.

“The season is long and we need more than just a high-quality squad, we also need a large squad,” the 27-year-old said.

“I think that another one or two players should come to raise the competition and then we’d be well-stocked in terms of breadth.”

Alaba is the second senior player to openly call for more signings following comments from star striker Robert Lewandowski, while the agent of captain Manuel Neuer has also said more reinforcements are needed.

Bayern have faced criticism for their sluggishness in this year’s transfer window after several senior players, including Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels, left the club at the end of last season.

The German giants signed French World Cup winning defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez earlier this year, and secured Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on a one-year loan this week.

Perisic was signed as a back-up option after Bayern’s primary transfer target, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear earlier this month.

The Bavarians have also been heavily linked to Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic, so Alaba is confident more signings could be made.

“I have faith in our bosses and I think that there is more to come,” he said.

The Austrian also cast doubt on his own future at the club, with his current contract set to expire in 2021.

“My focus is entirely on Bayern. I don’t know what will happen in the next year,” said Alaba, who has previously been linked with a move to Barcelona.

“I have always said I am a player who looks for new challenges. Whether they come at Bayern or somewhere else, I can’t say.”

