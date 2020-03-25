‘Don’t feel it’s right’ - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand calls for scrapping of Premier League amid coronavirus scare

football

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:42 IST

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on Tuesday said that the current season of Premier League, in which Liverpool are almost on the verge of winning their first top-level domestic title in 20 years, should be scrapped in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The professional football in England has been suspended at the moment, along with several sporting events across the world, including the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which were pushed to 2021 summer.

Speaking in an interview to ESPN, Ferdinand agreed that the fans might think that he is asking for the cancellation of Premier League because of the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool.

“I just think the Premier League should be void. Void it. I know there’s going to be a lot of Liverpool fans going: ‘oh, Rio, just because you used to play for Man United.’ I just don’t see a way that can be done where health isn’t compromised. Simple as that. All this behind closed doors business -- you’re still going to have players there, are the players not part of society?,” he said.

“There are players who are going to go down with the illness who might not have recovered, or catch it from someone then it spreads to other players. It won’t be fair, it’s not a level playing field. I just don’t feel it’s right,” he further added.

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the government had bought 3.5 million antibody coronavirus tests so that people who suspect they have had the virus would be able to check for sure. “We’ve now bought 3.5 million antibody tests that will allow people to see whether they have had the virus and are immune to it and then can get back to work,” Hancock said at a news conference.

“We expect people not to be able to catch it, except in very exceptional circumstances, for a second time.”