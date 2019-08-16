e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 16, 2019

Eden Hazard to miss Real Madrid opener against Celta Vigo through injury

Eden Hazard was ready to make his debut in Vigo after joining Madrid for an initial 100 million euros from Chelsea in June.

football Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:28 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
File photo of Eden Hazard.
File photo of Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
         

Eden Hazard will miss the start of the season after sustaining a thigh injury in training on Friday, the day before Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Celta Vigo. Hazard was ready to make his debut in Vigo after joining Madrid for an initial 100 million euros from Chelsea in June. But the Belgian pulled up with a minor strain at the club’s training base in Valdebebas and is now expected to be out for three to four weeks.

“After tests carried out after training today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh,” a club statement read. “His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Madrid begin away at Celta on Saturday before facing Real Valladolid and a trip to Villarreal ahead of the international break.

Hazard could be in line to return for their match against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 1.

His absence comes as a blow to Madrid’s coach Zinedine Zidane, who will be hoping for a positive start after some disappointing performances in pre-season.

Zidane is already without Ferland Mendy, who has a calf injury, and Marco Asensio, who is likely to be out for several months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:28 IST

tags
more from football
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss