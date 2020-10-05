e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Emotional Evra slams Manchester United after Spurs defeat

Emotional Evra slams Manchester United after Spurs defeat

Evra, who played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, sympathised with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the club failing to land their transfer targets and questioned the role of the board in the years since Alex Ferguson’s departure as manager in 2013.

football Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær looks dejected after the match.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær looks dejected after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra says his former side are a “shambles” after their 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Evra, who played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, sympathised with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the club failing to land their transfer targets and questioned the role of the board in the years since Alex Ferguson’s departure as manager in 2013.

“I’m a positive person, but I never want to talk about United because every time you tell the truth, it can hurt,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

“I’m passionate and I love my club, but I know you have to have some filter when you talk on TV, but it’s a shambles.

“I feel sad for the manager ... What about the board? It’s how many years since Ferguson left? How many managers have been sacked?” added Evra, who said talking about the club’s struggles made him want to end his contract as a Sky pundit.

“We don’t know because he wants players like (Jadon) Sancho but they don’t go for the right price. What’s going on with my club? I’m really emotional. It’s difficult to break a man like me, I’m a positive person.

“I don’t promote violence but many people need a good slap at this club right now.”

tags
top news
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Loan moratorium: SC gives RBI, Centre a week to revise response
Loan moratorium: SC gives RBI, Centre a week to revise response
Bad Boy Billionaires: Sid Mallya says his father is a ‘political pawn’, ‘made an example of’
Bad Boy Billionaires: Sid Mallya says his father is a ‘political pawn’, ‘made an example of’
FATF all set to decide on Pakistan’s grey list status: Report
FATF all set to decide on Pakistan’s grey list status: Report
MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Review and RCB vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Review and RCB vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In