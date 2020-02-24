EXCLUSIVE | ‘Stay and fight through it,’ Former Manchester City defender Terry Phelan urges players to stay put even if UEFA ban stays

football

Manchester City have been facing a tough time this season. They already seem to be out of the Premier League title race as Liverpool have raced to a massive 19-point lead (one game in hand) in the championship. Their hopes of a trophy rest on the EFL Cup where they face Aston Villa in the final on March 1. The inability to sustain a title push has put further pressure on manager Pep Guardiola to secure the Champions League for the first time in Manchester City’s history.

The problems of Manchester City were further compounded when UEFA imposed a two-year ban on them from playing in European competitions and a £25million fine due to Financial Fair Play violations. City have vowed to appeal the sanctions. The ban has become a major talking for the footballing world with City facing an uncertain future.

Amidst the talk, City is due to face 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

It is an extremely important fixture for the City side as a loss against Zinedine Zidane’s side could put a dent in the Abu Dhabi United Group’s ambitions.

Even former Man City defender Terry Phelan admits that things are going to be difficult for the club if they are unable to overturn the ban while also maintaining Guardiola’s team can easily defeat Madrid.

‘I think it is going to be difficult for Manchester City if they are unable to overturn the ban. There will be no Champions League football for two years, so it is going to be difficult. I would urge the players and the manager to stay and fight through this. However, they should focus on the match at hand as professionals are handling the business outside the pitch. And I really think they can beat Real Madrid and that too comfortably,’ Phelan told Hindustan Times.

However, things don’t look rosy for City if the ban is not overturned as several players and the manager could leave the club. The lure of Champions League football is sure to attract some of the top players at the Etihad Stadium. Phelan has urged the City players to stay put at the club during these difficult times.

‘I would urge them to stay at the club and I am sure the Manchester City faithful will also want that. If the players would want to jump ship or the manager would jump ship, then it would not tell anything about them as a person. So I would urge them to stay and fight through it.

Everybody wants to play in the Champions League and if the ban stays then it would be a disaster for Man City. It has taken a lot of time to build the club to where it is right now. It is important for the club to get the ban to get overturned. But if it does not then the focus should be on winning the EPL.’

While Phelan doesn’t want the players to leave, former Bengaluru FC coach (and also a City fan) Ashley Westwood admits that Guardiola could leave the club at the end of the season.

‘I believe Pep Guardiola was maybe getting a little bit tired and maybe he is thinking that it is time for a break anyway. Players like de Bruyne, Sterling and Aguero, are best in that position. Some of the top stars would really question if they want to stay or they want Champions League football. Some of the big stars will leave for sure,’ Westwood told Hindustan Times.

But is the pressure going to be more on Guardiola to deliver the Champions League this season only? Phelan disagrees.

‘If the ban wasn’t there then Pep Guardiola still would have been under pressure as it has become important for the club to win the Champions League. They have won most of the domestic titles and UCL is the target now.’

Phelan also looked at the positive from this predicament. He admits that the situation could give an extra push to the team to win the UCL for the club this season

‘I am sure they would be telling the players to not worry about what’s going on off the field. Players and management would be chatting about that. I am sure this will give them that extra big push to win it this season.’

Clubs spending big on players is not a new phenomenon. We have seen clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United or Inter Milan going big in the transfer market to procure top talents. But why were only City the team to face the sanctions? It is a question that has come into the minds of several club supporters. Phelan maintained that he cannot say much but admits that City has been put into a ‘sticky situation’ by UEFA.

‘I wouldn’t like to say too much as I have got a big affiliation with City at this present time. But City has to look to the future. If they lose the manager, then there is talk about the new manager coming in. They still have the present campaign to think about, they have got two big games against Real Madrid. And hopefully, they get through those games.

There are other teams like Barcelona, PSG, and Juventus that have spent big but, unfortunately, Manchester City has been looked that closely by UEFA and it has put them in a sticky situation. It is important to get out of that and it would be helpful if they win the Champions League this season.’