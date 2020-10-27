e-paper
FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

Oct 27, 2020
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, March 3, 2020, FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a meeting of European soccer leaders at the congress of the UEFA governing body in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, and according to a statement FIFA says Infantino “has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days.” (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE)(AP)
         

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global soccer’s governing body said on Tuesday. Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added in a statement.

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps,” the statement said. “FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery.”

