e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / FIFA to investigate Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man United: Report

FIFA to investigate Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man United: Report

Serie A club Sampdoria have claimed that they are due a part of that fee, having negotiated a 10 per cent sell-on clause when selling Fernandes to Sporting in June 2017 for €8.5 million, as per a report in Manchester Evening News.

football Updated: May 06, 2020 19:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Manchester
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

FIFA, world’s governing body for football, has launched an investigation after Italian side Sampdoria filed a complaint over the transfer of Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon. United roped in the Portuguese playmaker Fernandes for £47million in January.

But Serie A club Sampdoria have claimed that they are due a part of that fee, having negotiated a 10 per cent sell-on clause when selling Fernandes to Sporting in June 2017 for €8.5 million, as per a report in Manchester Evening News.

Going by that, Sporting were to pay Sampdoria around £4million after January’s deal that took Fernandes to English giants United. Since the amount has not been paid yet, the Italian club reached out to FIFA who will now look into the matter between Sampdoria and Sporting.

“We can confirm that on April 3, 2020 the Italian club, UC Sampdoria, lodged a claim with FIFA against the Portuguese club, Sporting Clube de Portugal, related to financial obligations set out in the contract corresponding to the transfer of the Portuguese player, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes,” a FIFA spokesperson was quoted as saying by manchestereveningnews.co.uk.

Since joining United in January, Fernandes has impressed at Old Trafford before the Premier League had to be stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fernandes has recently revealed that Andres Iniesta has had a huge influence on his playing style and admitted his best attributes can still improve when compared to the Spanish star.

“The one I liked to watch and follow was Iniesta, because Iniesta is a mix between an eight and a 10,” Bruno told Manchester United’s official website in a Q&amp;A session on manutd.com.

“It is a way I can do better, between eight and 10.

“It is the guy who always likes to have the ball, who always likes to take the risks, and I think Iniesta was one of the best in the world. For me, it was impressive how Iniesta finished his career without the Ballon d’Or (award). With everything he won, it is difficult for me to understand!”

tags
top news
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Govt bans export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers
Govt bans export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News