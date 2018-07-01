FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Spain live updates: ESP face in-form hosts

Russia and Spain will be aiming for the quarter-final berth at the FIFA World Cup 2018, when they lock horns in the third clash of the last-16 round at Kazan Arena on Sunday. Russia will be looking to make most of their first knockout round appearance in last thirty-two years and continue with their realistic approach in the tournament so far. Get live updates of Russia vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match here.

The Igor Akinfeev-led side will be heading into the clash on the back of a stunning 5-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in their first group match. They thrashed Egypt 3-1 in their second match before stumbling 0-3 against Uruguay in their last group match.

Spain, on the other hand, had a relatively rough start to the tournament after Coach Julen Lopetegui departed a day before the start of the tournament.

The 2010 world champions played well in their opening encounter against Portugal, but were completely outclassed by the brilliance of Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo as they ended with a 3-3 draw. They lost their second match 0-1 to Iran before playing a 0-0 draw in their last group match against Morocco.

Despite not being up to the mark in their group matches, the Spanish team will definitely fancy their chances against the hosts but the task is going to be tough keeping in sight the confidence of the Russian squad at home.