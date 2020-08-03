e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Genoa secures safety on last day of longest Serie A season

Genoa secures safety on last day of longest Serie A season

Genoa beat Hellas Verona 3-0 to finish four points ahead of Lecce and ensure a 14th consecutive season in the top Italian league on Sunday.Lecce lost 4-3 to Parma, Brescia and Spal had already been mathematically relegated.

football Updated: Aug 03, 2020 10:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rome
Genoa players celebrate at the end of the match with coach Davide Nicola.
Genoa players celebrate at the end of the match with coach Davide Nicola.(AP)
         

Genoa secured safety on the final day of the longest-ever Serie A season, while Lecce dropped down to the second division.

Genoa beat Hellas Verona 3-0 to finish four points ahead of Lecce and ensure a 14th consecutive season in the top Italian league on Sunday.Lecce lost 4-3 to Parma, Brescia and Spal had already been mathematically relegated.

LONGEST SEASON

The coronavirus-delayed season ended almost 12 months after it started on Aug. 24, 2019.

“The longest season in history ends today, in our country’s most difficult year in recent memory,” said Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy’s sports minister.

At the start of the lockdown in March, Italy was the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe and has now registered more than 35,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“During those weeks we really thought that the season should be stopped,” Spadafora said.”But thanks to the series of precautions we took and the seriousness of the protocols put in place by the Italian soccer federation, the season was not only able to restart but also be completed.”Due to the virus, the season was suspended for more than three months between March and June.

Juventus sealed a record-extending ninth straight title last weekend.

GENOA SAFE

Antonio Sanabria scored twice for Genoa, which also got a goal from Cristian Romero.

Still, it was a nervous finish with Genoa losing two players to red cards and ending with nine men to Verona’s 10.

Lecce, which needed to win and hope that Genoa didn’t, fought back from two goals down to equalize by halftime. But then Andreas Cornelius and Roberto Inglese restored Parma’s two-goal lead before Gianluca Lapadula pulled one back for Lecce.

OTHER RESULTS

Udinese beat eighth-place Sassuolo 1-0, Fiorentina defeated last-place Spal 3-1 to finish 10th, and Bologna drew 1-1 with Torino.

tags
top news
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
‘Blessings from India’s ‘nari shakti’ give me great strength’: PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan
‘Blessings from India’s ‘nari shakti’ give me great strength’: PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan
Key governance issues return to focus in Delhi as Covid-19 cases drop
Key governance issues return to focus in Delhi as Covid-19 cases drop
‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event
‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event
Amazon Prime Day: These top new phones are set for launch
Amazon Prime Day: These top new phones are set for launch
New normal to near normal: Car sales pick up pace in July
New normal to near normal: Car sales pick up pace in July
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In