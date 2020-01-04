e-paper
Home / Football / ‘He doesn’t have the right to criticise’ - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Robin van Persie

‘He doesn’t have the right to criticise’ - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Robin van Persie

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was recently criticised by club legend Robin van Persie over his managerial style.

football Updated: Jan 04, 2020 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Robin van Persie.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Robin van Persie.(Reuters/HT Collage)
         

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit back at club legend Robin van Persie at a press conference on Saturday and said that the Dutchman does not have the right to criticise his managerial style. Solskjaer’s remarks came after a reporter asked him about Persie’s remarks that the Norweigian should not smile after suffering losses. Persie, who came as an analyst on BT Sport during United’s clash against Arsenal, had made the remark after the match which Ole’s side lost by 2-0. “Robin van Persie was quite scathing about you personally, I don’t know if you are aware of this, saying that you shouldn’t be smiling after defeats,” the reporter said to Ole at the press conference.

In his response, the United manager gave a wry smile and said: “I don’t know Robin, Robin doesn’t know me. He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style. and I won’t change,” Ole said.

 

He added: “That’s definite, and Robin... yes, he took my number 20 and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer added that Manchester United must “earn the right” to win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday after crashing out against Wolves in the quarter-finals of the tournament last season. United were knocked out after a 2-1 defeat at Molineux and Solskjaer is looking for his first win at the venue having been beaten 2-1 in the league last season and held 1-1 by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the current campaign.

“It’ll be the fourth time there in my time already and we haven’t won there. It’s a tough place. Liverpool lost there last season and Manchester City have just lost there now,” Solskjaer said.

“They have good players, a good manager who’s had time, got his way of playing, his philosophy. The players are getting to know each other and swap between 3-5-2 and 3-4-3, and seem to know every little detail... We’re up for a hard night. We’ve got to earn the right to win there. We’ve got to play well, perform and go there positive because we want a reaction after a defeat against Arsenal,” he added.

Football News