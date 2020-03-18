e-paper
ISL: Odisha FC part ways with coach Josep Gombau

Club President Rohan Sharma said, “Some things in life are more important than football. I’d like to thank Coach Gombau and his coaching staff from the bottom of my heart for all that they have done for the club.

football Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:10 IST
PTI
PTI
Bhubaneswar
File image of coachJosep Gombau,(Getty Images)
         

ISL side Odisha FC and coach Josep Gombau on Wednesday decided to amicably part ways due to the Spaniard’s familial obligations.

Club President Rohan Sharma said, “Some things in life are more important than football. I’d like to thank Coach Gombau and his coaching staff from the bottom of my heart for all that they have done for the club.

“The whole coaching staff was such a positive influence for the club. No matter where they all go in life they will always have a home in Odisha,” he added.

Gombau had joined Odisha FC (earlier Delhi Dynamos) ahead of the fifth season in 2018. He continued for the second consecutive season in 2019-20 and took OFC close to the playoffs spot.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make. I have enjoyed my time at Odisha and I am proud of what I built there. It is with some regret that I can’t finish what I started, but I will always be rooting for the success of Odisha FC,” Gombau said.

