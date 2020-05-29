e-paper
Home / Football / It pains me as a Manchester United fan but Liverpool have been fantastic: Ryan Giggs

It pains me as a Manchester United fan but Liverpool have been fantastic: Ryan Giggs

The Reds stand 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and Giggs feels they deserve to win the title and open their Premier League account and take their overall tally to 19.

football Updated: May 29, 2020 14:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File image of Liverpool.
File image of Liverpool.(File)
         

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has conceded that Liverpool have been playing a fantastic brand of football in the last couple of years and they deserve to end their Premier League title drought this year. Liverpool were within touching distance of winning their first top-flight title in 30 years before the season was abruptly halted due to coronavirus outbreak in March.

The Reds stand 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and Giggs feels they deserve to win the title and open their Premier League account and take their overall tally to 19.

“I think what we have seen this year is Liverpool are a fantastic team, managed by a great coach Jurgen Klopp and, it pains me to say it as a United fan, but they have been fantastic this season,” Giggs told Laureus World Sports Awards as per Daily Mail.

“Obviously they’ll go on and, whatever way it is, they’ll win the league and deserve it. They’ve had two brilliant seasons actually, last year pushing Manchester City all the way (last season). They’re a great team to watch,” he added.

Liverpool, on Thursday, were handed a massive boost in their pursuit for glory by the Premier League authorities. It was reported that the season will resume on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City locking horns with Arsenal in the big game.

All four teams have a game in hand and these two fixtures were still to be played when the league stopped. A full fixture list would be played on the weekend of June 19-21, the BBC report said.

