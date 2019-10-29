e-paper
Japanese football club scores from halfway line twice in under 90 seconds - Watch

It took Japanese second division side Montedio Yamagata just under two minutes to score not just one but two goals from the halfway line against Ehime FC on Sunday.

football Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Montedio Yamagata took just under two minutes to score not just one but two goals from the halfway line against Ehime FC.(Twitter)
         

A team scoring a goal from the halfway line is not a common sight in football. From David Beckham and Xabi Alonso to Wayne Rooney, top footballers have achieved the feat once or twice in their career and those goals are a regular fixture in highlight packages. However, it took Japanese second division side Montedio Yamagata just under two minutes to score not just one but two goals from the halfway line against Ehime FC on Sunday.

It was a horrible outing for Ehime FC goalkeeper Masahiro Okamoto as he was caught out of his line twice in under 90 seconds as the match ended 3-0 in favour of Montedio Yamagata. Around the halfway mark of the encounter, Yamagata midfielder Shun Nakamura capitalised on a loose pass from the opposition and with the keeper standing outside the box, pulled off a brilliant long range effort to score the second goal of the match for his side.

The second chance fell to another Yamagata midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto who once again took advantage of the goalkeeper’s lapse in concentration to score another goal for his side. It was a messy effort from the midfielder as he did not connect well with the shot and although Okamoto did manage to get a hand to the ball, it was not strong enough to stop the ball from crossing the line and it just ended up adding more insult to injury.

 

Before the two back-to-back goals, Takahiro Yanagi opened the scoring for Montedio Yamagata and with the team dominating most of the proceedings, they ended up winning the match 3-0.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 15:40 IST

