MS Dhoni future: From Virat Kohli to Sourav Ganguly - Recollecting who said what

Irrespective of the stage, irrespective of the position, MS Dhoni looms large over Indian cricket. He is out of action since India’s exit from the World Cup, but no discussion is complete without mentioning him or without speculations over this future. The men who matter in Indian cricket have all weighed in on the subject, and while the common consensus is that the former skipper should be the judge while determining his future, there are other voices which seem to suggest that Team India have already moved on.

Here we look to encapsulate all that has been said about the former Indian captain as far as future is concerned:

Chief selector’s stance

After India’s squad was picked for Bangladesh series, chief selector MSK Prasad tried to drive home a particular point when he said: “When the question on Dhoni’s future in international cricket was repeated, the chief selector added, “I made it very clear post the World Cup that we are moving on. We are giving opportunities to youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side.”

What has been Virat Kohli’s stance?

““One great thing about him (Dhoni) is that he thinks for Indian cricket. And whatever we (team management) think, he is on the same page. The alignment is there,” Kohli said in September.

“When you decide to stop playing is an absolutely individual thing, and no one else should have an opinion on it, that’s what I think. As long as he is available and continues to play, he is going to be very valuable,” the skipper further added.

Sourav Ganguly weighed in

As soon as the former captain took charge of BCCI president, Ganguly was asked this question and in his inimitable way Ganguly said that he would speak with the Indian selectors over the same.

One week later, when he officially began his tenure, Ganguly reiterated that he was yet to meet Dhoni.

“Till I am around, everybody will be respected and that doesn’t change. You know champions don’t finish quickly. I don’t know what’s in his (Dhoni) mind and what he thinks about his career,” Ganguly said.

“I am yet to talk to him. I will have a word soon with one of the greats of the Indian game,” Ganguly concluded.

Ravi Shastri speaks out

The Indian head coach seldom minces his words and he was not as politically correct when asked this question.

“Half the guys commenting on MS Dhoni can’t even tie their shoelaces. Look at what he’s achieved for the country. Why are people in a hurry to see him off? Maybe, they don’t find enough talking points. He and everybody who knows him know he’ll be going away soon. So, let it happen when it has to. Making statements at his expense is downright disrespectful. After 15 years of playing for India, wouldn’t he know what’s the right thing to do? When he retired from Test cricket, what did he say? That Wriddhiman Saha was good enough to be handed over the wicket-keeping gloves. He was correct. He’s been a shadow when it comes to the team, always sharing his mind, lending his views,” he told Times of India.

