Virat Kohli and Team India under terror threat, Delhi Police asked to tighten security: Report

India are scheduled to play three T20Is against Bangladesh, the first of which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The three-match series will be followed by two Tests.

cricket Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.
File image of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Delhi Police have been asked to beef up the security of the Indian cricket team who are scheduled to face Bangladesh in a T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on November 3 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an anonymous letter which claimed that Team India, particularly captain Virat Kohli, were on a threat list, sources said here on Tuesday.

As per Delhi Police sources, the letter contains a list which also includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, BJP working President J.P. Nadda and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The NIA has subsequently forwarded the letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The anonymous letter says that All India Lashkar, based out of Kozhikode, Kerala, might target Kohli and prominent politicians, said a source.

The sources further said that the letter could be a hoax, but given the heightened threat perception, no chance is being taken and security reviews of the match venue and individual players are being carried out.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 12:30 IST

