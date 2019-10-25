e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: ‘Good vibes only’ - Rishabh Pant spends time with MS Dhoni ahead of T20I series

Ind vs Ban: India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh starting November 3.

cricket Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India cricketers MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.
File image of India cricketers MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Young wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was pictured with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of India’s T20I series against Bangladesh. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against ‘Bangla Tigers’ starting November 3. Pant, who was included in India’s T20I and Test squads for the upcoming series, uploaded a picture on social with Dhoni, who isn’t part of the Bangladesh T20Is. Pant’s post read: “Good Vibes Only @mahi7781”. 

Also Read: Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive

View this post on Instagram

Good Vibes Only 😎🤘🏻 🐕 @mahi7781

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on

Selection committee chairman MSK Prasad on Thursday said they are “moving on”, clearly indicating that veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not in their scheme of things anymore. His committee will instead focus on Rishabh Pant, Dhoni’s natural heir, Prasad said.

Also Read: Kolkata unlikely to be BCCI’s focal point again

“This is our clear thought process that post World Cup we are focusing on Rishabh Pant only,” he said. When the question on Dhoni’s future in international cricket was repeated, the chief selector added, “I made it very clear post the World Cup that we are moving on. We are giving opportunities to youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side.

“With Rishabh Pant doing so well and even Sanju Samson coming into the side, I am sure you must be understanding our thought process.”

Also Read: Rohit to lead India in Bangladesh T20Is, Dube earns maiden call-up

Samson was picked in the side for the upcoming three-match T20 series following his remarkable performance in the domestic circuit in recent times.’

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 15:53 IST

