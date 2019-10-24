India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma named T20I captain as Virat Kohli rested, Shivam Dube earns maiden call-up

cricket

Rohit Sharma was named captain of the Indian T20I side for the Bangladesh series as regular captain Virat Kohli was rested from the three-match affair starting from November 3. The Indian selection committee led by MSK Prasad met Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. Kohli, however, will return to lead India in the two-match Test series. There were no changes in India’s squad for the longest format.

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube earned his maiden India call-up while Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson made a comeback to the Indian T20I side 4 years after making his debut in Zimbabwe in 2015.

Newly elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly too met Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the first time after being elected as 39th president of the board.

Kohli was given a break keeping his workload in mind. Captaining in all three formats and being the premier batsman of the side, Kohli is an ideal candidate for burnout. He was expected to skip the T20 matches in West Indies after the World Cup, but he played. This time he has paid to heed the advice of the support staff monitoring the workload of the players.

Rohit Sharma, fresh from his tremendous showing in the Test series against South Africa, was appointed as captain in the T20Is.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was part of India’s T20I squad against South Africa, which ended in 1-1, was not included for the Bangladesh series as he is yet to recover from a lower back surgery. He was replaced by Shivam Dube in India’s T20I squad.

Dube earned his maiden call-up on the back of his fine showing in Vijay Hazare Trophy and in the India A matches. . The highlight of the left-handed batsman’s showing in Vijay Hazare was his 67-ball 118 (10x6) against Karnataka. He was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 crore but had a poor IPL with 40 runs in four matches.

Samson, on other hand, broke his way into the shortest format after smashing a double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Samson is also set keep first-choice ‘keeper Rishabh Pant honest.

There was no place for Krunal Pandya as India decided to bring back leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the mix. Chahal was rested from the T20I series against South Africa.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, all-rounder Washington Sundar, pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar held on to their positions in the side.

Mumbai medium pacer Sharul Thakur was a surprise inclusion in the T20I side. He replaced Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini.

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

India is set to play three T20Is - In New Delhi (November 3), in Rajkot (November 7), and in Nagpur (November 10) and two Test matches - in Indore (November 14-18) and in Kolkata (November 22-26) against Bangladesh.

