‘Jurgen Klopp is the best man manager in the world right now’

football

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:09 IST

The Premier League season still has ten gameweeks but there is very little doubt about who will lift the title at the end of this year’s campaign. With 79 points from 28 games and an extraordinary 22-point lead over the second placed Manchester City, Liverpool have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with this season and every aspect of their gameplay has earned praise from both experts and fans alike. Former Liverpool footballer Jason McAteer praised the team’s mentality for the brilliant turnaround this year after missing the title by a whisker last season when the race went to the final day but City were able to clinch it by a margin of just two points.

“I think it is more of a mentality thing. Getting to the Europa League final and then the Champions League final was a big boost and it toughened them up for the future. Klopp’s recruits have been brilliant and he is creating the squad that he wants and now, we are enjoying the rewards of what he has done in the last few years,” the former Liverpool full back said at the sidelines of the LFC World roadshow in New Delhi.

McAteer also lauded manager Jurgen Klopp for his impact on the side and even justified the comparisons with the club’s legendary manager Bill Shankly. Since joining Liverpool in 2015, he took the club to a Europa League final and a UEFA Champions League final before claiming the top European title in 2019. The team followed it up by claiming the UEFA Super Cup after beating Chelsea and the FIFA Club World Cup title later that year.

“According to me, Klopp is the best man manager in the world right now and it is impressive how he has kept the players motivated and it is also clear from the performances they have produced on the field,”

“The thing that separates Klopp from the rest is the fact that he managed to embrace everything about Liverpool. He gets the football club, the history and the legacy. They say that he is the modern day (Bill) Shankly and I actually get that. He has created a connection with the fans and the fans have responded in a positive way,” he added.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey was also present at the event and when asked about the current player he would have liked to be teammates with during his career, the 42-year-old had a clear answer.

“They played in different formations now and so it is very difficult to say who I would like to partner with. But, probably someone like Mane will be good. I think his style of play will complement mine a lot,” he said.

McAtter was asked the same question and he decided to go with Brazilian forward Robert Firmino and added that the footballer does not get much recognition because of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s brilliance.

“I think Firmino is absolutely phenomenal. The front three of Liverpool are telepathic at times and when you look at the goals they have scored, he has been integral to most of them. He is very much involved in the game and with Mane and Salah playing alongside, he is sort of an unsung hero and I would love to play with him.”