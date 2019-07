Antoine Griezmann signed for Barcelona on Thursday after the Spanish champions paid La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid the 120 million euro ($135 million) release clause required to sign the World Cup winner. “The player will sign a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of 800 million euros,” Barca said in a statement.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 19:11 IST