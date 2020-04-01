e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / La Liga concert raises more than a million euros for coronavirus fight

La Liga concert raises more than a million euros for coronavirus fight

La Liga said the concert, which was broadcast on more than 100 platforms simultaneously, commanded an audience from 182 different countries and connected more than 50 million people online.

football Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:06 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

La Liga’s online music festival on Saturday raised more than a million euros that will be used to buy medical equipment for the fight against coronavirus, the Spanish football league said on Wednesday. The funds will be put towards ventilators, protective suits, gloves and masks as Spain continues to battle against the virus that has caused more than 9,000 deaths in the country, according to Wednesday’s latest figures.

La Liga said the concert, which was broadcast on more than 100 platforms simultaneously, commanded an audience from 182 different countries and connected more than 50 million people online.

The 1,003,532 euros (USD 1.1 million) raised from donations will be used to buy 1,115 non-invasive ventilators, 1,435,000 high-risk masks, 12,595 protective suits and 500,000 protective gloves.

Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Rafael Nadal were among the athletes taking part while the festival included performances from a number of international artists, including Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Morat and Manuel Carrasco.

top news
Mobile phones of people under quarantine to be tracked, says Delhi CM
Mobile phones of people under quarantine to be tracked, says Delhi CM
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases not a national trend, says govt
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases not a national trend, says govt
Live: N95 maks are available in large numbers, says health minister
Live: N95 maks are available in large numbers, says health minister
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune
Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News