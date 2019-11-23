e-paper
La Liga: Freak Arturo Vidal goal gives sluggish Barcelona victory against Leganes

The home side spurned two chances to extend their advantage before the break but Barca levelled in the 52nd minute when Luis Suarez glanced in Lionel Messi’s free kick.

football Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:05 IST
Reuters
MADRID
Barcelona's Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring their second goal.
Barcelona came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at La Liga’s basement club Leganes on Saturday after another unconvincing display away from home from the champions as substitute Arturo Vidal struck a scrappy late winner. Struggling Leganes had taken the lead in coach Javier Aguirre’s first home game in charge thanks to a superb strike into the top corner from Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri in the 12th minute. The home side spurned two chances to extend their advantage before the break but Barca levelled in the 52nd minute when Luis Suarez glanced in Lionel Messi’s free kick.

Barca won the game thanks to a fortunate goal in the 79th minute from Chilean midfielder Vidal, who was in a clear offside position when he knocked in from close range but a VAR review ruled him on as the ball had bounced off Leganes’ Ruben Perez.

Barca extended their lead at the top of the table by three points although second-placed Real Madrid can go level with them when they host Real Sociedad later on Saturday.

Barca face title rivals Atletico Madrid away from home next and will have to do so without influential midfielder Sergio Busquets who is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

