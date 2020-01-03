e-paper
LaLiga top scorer Lionel Messi reveals secret behind jaw dropping free-kick goals - EXCLUSIVE

Within the extensive collection of goals by the culé star, in recent times his free-kick goals have shined with own light. And Lionel Messi himself reveals the secret of his improvement.

football Updated: Jan 03, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Lionel Messi of Barcelona scores his sides third goal from a free kick during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Barcelona and Liverpool at the Nou Camp on May 01, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

Recently crowned as the Ballon D’Or in 2019, Lionel Messi has become one of the undisputed protagonists on the planet football in this year about to end. And obviously, it is also in LaLiga in Spain. In fact, regarding LaLiga 90th anniversary, the FC.Barcelona Argentine star has participated in a broader interview where he reviews his career, under his condition of top historical scorer of LaLiga.

“The first few years, it was difficult for me to score goals; either I was missing or I didn’t have any luck. I remember Eto’o told me: ‘the day you start scoring goals it’s going to be… because you have a lot of chances and you don’t finish them’. Then one day it clicked, they went in”, reminds the blaugrana number ‘10’ about his teammate in Barcelona.

ALSO READ: Working harder as I don’t have many games left for India: Chhetri

“To be the top historical scorer of LaLiga, with what the Spanish league means, is special. To be honest I think that this is one of the best records I have”, confesses Lionel Messi, who also makes another paradoxical revelation: “Every time I go out on the pitch, I think less about the goal and more about the game”.

Within the extensive collection of goals by the culé star, in recent times his free-kick goals have shined with own light. And Lionel Messi himself reveals the secret of his improvement: “Recently I have been looking into it, and especially in free-kicks, to see if they move before, if they make a small movement, if not, how they react, how they place the wall… It’s true that I am now studying this a bit more […] But everything is work and training, I have been getting better with training”.

Speaking of his training routines, Messi confesses there are other issues which have made him change since he debuted in LaLiga in October 2004, and his children are responsible: “We have a very high tempo that depends on the boys. We finish training, go home to eat quickly, go back out to get them at school and it depends on that. They shorten my ‘siesta’ a lot”.

Messi will be in action next in the Barcelona Derby (RCD Espanyol vs FC Barcelona) on 5th January. Fans can watch the match live on Facebook Watch from 1:30 am onwards.

(As told to LaLiga)

Bail for activist , ex-IPS officer who were jailed for anti-CAA protest
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
BJP to reach out to 3 crore families to spread awareness over CAA
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
