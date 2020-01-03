LaLiga top scorer Lionel Messi reveals secret behind jaw dropping free-kick goals - EXCLUSIVE

football

Recently crowned as the Ballon D’Or in 2019, Lionel Messi has become one of the undisputed protagonists on the planet football in this year about to end. And obviously, it is also in LaLiga in Spain. In fact, regarding LaLiga 90th anniversary, the FC.Barcelona Argentine star has participated in a broader interview where he reviews his career, under his condition of top historical scorer of LaLiga.

“The first few years, it was difficult for me to score goals; either I was missing or I didn’t have any luck. I remember Eto’o told me: ‘the day you start scoring goals it’s going to be… because you have a lot of chances and you don’t finish them’. Then one day it clicked, they went in”, reminds the blaugrana number ‘10’ about his teammate in Barcelona.

“To be the top historical scorer of LaLiga, with what the Spanish league means, is special. To be honest I think that this is one of the best records I have”, confesses Lionel Messi, who also makes another paradoxical revelation: “Every time I go out on the pitch, I think less about the goal and more about the game”.

Within the extensive collection of goals by the culé star, in recent times his free-kick goals have shined with own light. And Lionel Messi himself reveals the secret of his improvement: “Recently I have been looking into it, and especially in free-kicks, to see if they move before, if they make a small movement, if not, how they react, how they place the wall… It’s true that I am now studying this a bit more […] But everything is work and training, I have been getting better with training”.

Speaking of his training routines, Messi confesses there are other issues which have made him change since he debuted in LaLiga in October 2004, and his children are responsible: “We have a very high tempo that depends on the boys. We finish training, go home to eat quickly, go back out to get them at school and it depends on that. They shorten my ‘siesta’ a lot”.

Messi will be in action next in the Barcelona Derby (RCD Espanyol vs FC Barcelona) on 5th January. Fans can watch the match live on Facebook Watch from 1:30 am onwards.

(As told to LaLiga)