e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Lampard heaps praise on trio as Chelsea grind down Villa

Lampard heaps praise on trio as Chelsea grind down Villa

Lampard also singled out midfielder Ross Barkley and right back Cesar Azpilicueta, who set up both Chelsea goals - one with a superb cross from his flank and the other with a sublime pass to Giroud from the opposite side.

football Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Chelsea - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - June 21, 2020 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Chelsea - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - June 21, 2020 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (REUTERS)
         

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised Christian Pulisic as the American forward scored an equaliser five minutes after coming off the bench to help Chelsea earn a 2-1 comeback win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pulisic levelled on the hour after Kortney Hause had given Villa a 43rd minute lead and Frenchman Olivier Giroud netted the winner two minutes later, tightening Chelsea’s grip on fourth place.

Lampard also singled out midfielder Ross Barkley and right back Cesar Azpilicueta, who set up both Chelsea goals - one with a superb cross from his flank and the other with a sublime pass to Giroud from the opposite side.

“The individuals who make the difference should always take all the credit so with Christian and Ross Barkley, who came on at the same time, they’re both players who have trained well and had cases to start this game,” said Lampard.

“We knew that fitness would play a part so the idea of bringing on Christian and Ross early in the second half was always something that was in my mind.

“The way it was going, we needed a bit of inspiration and Christian gave it with his goal. I thought Ross did really well too. I keep saying to the players how important subs could be in this period and they showed that.”

“I thought Azpi was really good in the game. Obviously he delivers the ball for Christian’s goal and got really high up in areas.”

The result left Chelsea on course for a Champions League berth next season, five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Lampard praising his team’s character.

“We showed great character and quality in the second half to win the game so I’m pleased. I thought we moved the ball pretty well for most of the game and dominated possession clearly.”

tags
top news
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s LAC transgressions
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
Covid-19 live updates: Indian man among two new cases in New Zealand
Covid-19 live updates: Indian man among two new cases in New Zealand
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In