Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to be Champions League top goal scorer

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal to reclaim the record of being the top goal scorer in the Champion League for one club.

Messi’s goal against PSV Eindhoven Football club in the 61st minute of their Champions League clash took the striker’s total goal figures for Barcelona to 106. Ronaldo, on the other hand, had scored record 105 goals during his time at Real Madrid, goal.com reported.

In other champions league match, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Neymar surpassed former Real Madrid midfielder Kaka to become Brazil’s highest goal scorer in the European League.

In a Champion League match against Liverpool, Neymar scored his 31st goal of the tournament which is one better than the 30 goals scored by Kaka throughout his stays with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

PSG will take on Red Star Belgrade Football club in their next Champion League match on December 12.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 19:42 IST