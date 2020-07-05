e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United’s Solskjaer hails ‘specialist finisher’ Mason Greenwood

Manchester United’s Solskjaer hails ‘specialist finisher’ Mason Greenwood

Solskjaer said he had not seen such power and precision in front of goal from a young player but added it was too soon to predict if Greenwood would have a similar career path as club greats Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

football Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:58 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer substitutes off Manchester United's Mason Greenwood.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer substitutes off Manchester United's Mason Greenwood.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described teenager Mason Greenwood as a “specialist finisher” after the striker scored a brace in their 5-2 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday. The 18-year-old netted his first with a blistering left-footed shot and added another with his right to take his tally in his breakthrough season to 15 goals in all competitions.

Solskjaer said he had not seen such power and precision in front of goal from a young player but added it was too soon to predict if Greenwood would have a similar career path as club greats Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I have seen Wayne Rooney at the same age and Mason is a specialist finisher and specialist goal-scorer... He knows exactly what to do with the ball when he’s on the pitch,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“If he shoots, he’ll score. He’s going to get better and his general play has improved. I don’t want to compare him to Rooney or Ronaldo, as that’s not fair, and he’ll create his own career. He’s doing it his own way.

“Both of those have had fantastic careers, and I’m sure if Mason keeps on doing the right things and making good decisions, he will have a fantastic career. It’s Mason’s first season, but we’ve always known there’s a special kid there.”

The victory left fifth-placed United with 55 points from 33 matches ahead of Thursday’s league meeting with relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

tags
top news
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
More than 1,500 Covid-19 patients missing in Delhi-NCR, highest in Fridabad
More than 1,500 Covid-19 patients missing in Delhi-NCR, highest in Fridabad
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
‘Exercise self-discipline, cooperate’: Bengaluru Police chief tweets amid 33-hour lockdown in city
‘Exercise self-discipline, cooperate’: Bengaluru Police chief tweets amid 33-hour lockdown in city
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In