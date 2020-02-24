e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / ‘My kids will probably suffer as well,’ Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger believes ‘Racism has won’ after Tottenham game

‘My kids will probably suffer as well,’ Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger believes ‘Racism has won’ after Tottenham game

Rudiger was involved in an incident in which Tottenham’s Son Heung-min was shown a red card and indicated shortly afterwards that he had been the victim of a monkey gesture from the home section of the crowd.

football Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:16 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger applauds fans after the match.
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger applauds fans after the match.(REUTERS)
         

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says “racism has won” and that he had been made a “scapegoat” after Tottenham Hotspur and London police said they found no evidence to back his allegation he was abused during a Premier League match in December.

Rudiger was involved in an incident in which Tottenham’s Son Heung-min was shown a red card and indicated shortly afterwards that he had been the victim of a monkey gesture from the home section of the crowd.

However, Spurs and the Metropolitan Police said they had found no evidence of racial abuse.

“Racism has won. The offenders can always come back to the stadium, which shows these people have won,” Sky Sports quoted Rudiger as saying after Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday.

Rudiger was subjected to jeers from some Tottenham fans during the match at Stamford Bridge.

“They never get punished and in the end, I’m the scapegoat. I won’t give up, I’ll never stop raising my voice. I’ll always raise my voice, but in relation to this, I’m alone,” he said.

“It’s a disaster. I became a father last Thursday and you start thinking society hasn’t come far enough in fighting racism so my kids will probably suffer as well. If nothing changes, if kids don’t get good education and parenting, we’ll lose.”

tags
top news
Donald Trump tweets in Hindi from Air Force One, says ‘eager to reach India’. PM responds
Donald Trump tweets in Hindi from Air Force One, says ‘eager to reach India’. PM responds
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald TrumpSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India Tour

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News