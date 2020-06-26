Premier League: Liverpool crowned champions of England after 30 years as Chelsea beat Manchester City

football

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 02:57 IST

It’s confirmed! Liverpool FC have been crowned champions of England after thirty long years and that too without kicking a ball. Jurgen Klopp’s team now have an unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League points table after Chelsea beat second placed Manchester City 2-1 at home.

Liverpool, who have won the English top flight for the first time since 1990, their maiden title in the Premier League era, have 86 points from 31 matches and lead last year’s champions City by 23 points with seven matches to play. Pep Guardiola’s City cannot topple Liverpool anymore as they will finish with 84 points even if they win all their remaining matches, which is still two points short of what Liverpool already have.

Chelsea took the lead in the match after Christian Pulisic made the most of a defensive mistake from the visitors to slot home past Ederson in the 36th minute. The first half was evenly contested with both teams creating chances, before Pulisic put the ’Blues’ ahead.

City needed to respond early in the second half and as he has done several times in his career, Kevin de Bruyne produced an inch perfect spot kick to level the match. The goal came in the 55th minute, with the Belgian curling one perfectly past the diving Kepa Arrizabalaga.

City took charge of proceeding for some time and former Liverpool prodigy Raheem Sterling came close to giving City the lead but his shot hit the woodwork.

The home team could have taken the lead again as Mount got himself in space on the left hand side but he slashed his shot into the side-netting. Pulisic too came close to scoring again but a goal line save kept the ball out.

Chelsea’s lead was restored in the 78th minute as Willian scored from the penalty spot after Fernandinho was given the marching orders for handling the ball inside the penalty box, which was confirmed by VAR.

Chelsea dominated proceedings thereafter as a result of their numerical advantage but failed to find the back of the net.

This is Liverpool’s first title since the First Division (League) gave way to the Premier League in the 1992-93 season. Liverpool had finished runners-up on four occasions in the Premier League era, the last being in the previous season, when they finished just one point behind eventual champions Manchester City.

Liverpool now have 19 top flight titles, one short of Manchester United’s record of 20 titles.