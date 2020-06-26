Premier League: Records Liverpool have broken in the 2019-20 season

football

Liverpool’s first English league title in 30 years, achieved with seven matches remaining, has been arguably the most impressive of their 19 after a season of dominance. Following are the records they have broken this season:

** Juergen Klopp’s side have sealed the title with seven games to spare, eclipsing Manchester United (2000-01) and Manchester City (2017-18) who sealed their respective titles with five games left.

** Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday marked their 23rd successive home league victory, eclipsing Manchester City’s record of 20 between 2011-12.

** When they beat West Ham United in February it was their 18th consecutive league win, equalling Manchester City’s record. They lost their next game at Watford.

** Beat Southampton 4-0 on Feb. 1 to move 22 points clear of City at the top of the table for the biggest lead in Premier League history. That grew to 25 points after a 1-0 victory against Norwich City later that month.

** Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 11 meant they set a new record for points gained from the first 21 games in any of Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues (61).

** They won their next six games to swell their points tally to 79 from their first 27 matches, before losing 3-0 at Watford.

** With their win at Tottenham, Liverpool set the record for most points gained across a 38-match spell in the Premier League (104), surpassing 102-point stretches by City and Chelsea.

** Liverpool had beaten 18 of the 19 teams in the league heading into their match against West Ham on Jan. 29. A 2-0 victory against the Hammers marked the first time they had defeated every team in a single top-flight campaign in the club’s 127-year history.

** Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen between 2000-01 and 2002-03 when the Egyptian striker scored in a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

Records Liverpool could still break:

** Liverpool have racked up 86 points from 31 games and need 15 more to set the record for most points in a Premier League season, eclipsing City’s tally of 100 from the 2017-18 campaign.

** Liverpool need to win their remaining three games at Anfield to become the first Premier League side to win all 19 home games in a season.

** Three home wins would also ensure they set the record for most home points in a season which is currently held jointly by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12) who each picked up 55 points.

** Liverpool have won 28 games this season and need five more wins to break City’s record of 32 in a Premier League campaign.

** If Liverpool win their remaining seven games, they will end the season with 107 points, breaking Reading’s record for most points in an English league campaign (106 in 2005-06).

** City set the record for the largest margin of victory in the Premier League when they won the title by 19 points in 2017-18 and Liverpool are on track to surpass that.

** Liverpool have won 12 of their 15 away matches and can equal City’s record of 16 away victories from 2017/18 if they win their remaining four games on the road.