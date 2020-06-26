e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Premier League: Records Liverpool have broken in the 2019-20 season

Premier League: Records Liverpool have broken in the 2019-20 season

Liverpool’s first English league title in 30 years, achieved with seven matches remaining, has been arguably the most impressive of their 19 after a season of dominance.

football Updated: Jun 26, 2020 03:54 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)(REUTERS)
         

Liverpool’s first English league title in 30 years, achieved with seven matches remaining, has been arguably the most impressive of their 19 after a season of dominance. Following are the records they have broken this season:

** Juergen Klopp’s side have sealed the title with seven games to spare, eclipsing Manchester United (2000-01) and Manchester City (2017-18) who sealed their respective titles with five games left.

** Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday marked their 23rd successive home league victory, eclipsing Manchester City’s record of 20 between 2011-12.

** When they beat West Ham United in February it was their 18th consecutive league win, equalling Manchester City’s record. They lost their next game at Watford.

** Beat Southampton 4-0 on Feb. 1 to move 22 points clear of City at the top of the table for the biggest lead in Premier League history. That grew to 25 points after a 1-0 victory against Norwich City later that month.

** Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 11 meant they set a new record for points gained from the first 21 games in any of Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues (61).

** They won their next six games to swell their points tally to 79 from their first 27 matches, before losing 3-0 at Watford.

** With their win at Tottenham, Liverpool set the record for most points gained across a 38-match spell in the Premier League (104), surpassing 102-point stretches by City and Chelsea.

ALSO READ: Premier League - Liverpool crowned champions of England after 30 years as Chelsea beat Manchester City

** Liverpool had beaten 18 of the 19 teams in the league heading into their match against West Ham on Jan. 29. A 2-0 victory against the Hammers marked the first time they had defeated every team in a single top-flight campaign in the club’s 127-year history.

** Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen between 2000-01 and 2002-03 when the Egyptian striker scored in a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

Records Liverpool could still break:

** Liverpool have racked up 86 points from 31 games and need 15 more to set the record for most points in a Premier League season, eclipsing City’s tally of 100 from the 2017-18 campaign.

** Liverpool need to win their remaining three games at Anfield to become the first Premier League side to win all 19 home games in a season.

** Three home wins would also ensure they set the record for most home points in a season which is currently held jointly by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12) who each picked up 55 points.

** Liverpool have won 28 games this season and need five more wins to break City’s record of 32 in a Premier League campaign.

** If Liverpool win their remaining seven games, they will end the season with 107 points, breaking Reading’s record for most points in an English league campaign (106 in 2005-06).

** City set the record for the largest margin of victory in the Premier League when they won the title by 19 points in 2017-18 and Liverpool are on track to surpass that.

** Liverpool have won 12 of their 15 away matches and can equal City’s record of 16 away victories from 2017/18 if they win their remaining four games on the road.

tags
top news
India rejects as untenable Chinese claim on Ladakh’s Galwan valley
India rejects as untenable Chinese claim on Ladakh’s Galwan valley
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions as Chelsea beat Manchester City
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions as Chelsea beat Manchester City
Crisis-hit Jet Airways shortlists four potential bidders
Crisis-hit Jet Airways shortlists four potential bidders
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Will of people at heart of Covid-19 fight: Niti Aayog’s V K Paul
Will of people at heart of Covid-19 fight: Niti Aayog’s V K Paul
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In