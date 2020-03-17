e-paper
Home / Football / Premier League’s first COVID-19 positive player Callum Hudson-Odoi provides fitness update - WATCH

Premier League’s first COVID-19 positive player Callum Hudson-Odoi provides fitness update - WATCH

The 19-year-old had earlier posted a video where he reassured the fans that he has recovered from the virus as his symptoms were mild.

football Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Callum Hudson-Odoi.(Twitter)
         

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday and has been in self-isolation since then. During the time in self-isolation, Hudson-Odoi posted a video on Twitter where he was seen working out on a stationary bike at home. The 19-year-old had earlier posted a video where he reassured the fans that he has recovered from the virus as his symptoms were mild.

Chelsea had asked all the first-team players and coaching staff to self-isolate after Hudson-Odoi’s test came back positive.

 

The Premier League announced an emergency meeting on Friday.

“Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution,” Chelsea said in a statement

“However, his test came in positive this (Thursday) evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.”

Chelsea said they expected those who did not have close contact with Hudson-Odoi to return shortly.

“In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed. The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and other facilities are operating as normal,” the club added.

Arsenal’s game at Manchester City on Wednesday was postponed as a number of their players had met Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Greek club Olympiakos Piraeus, who contracted the virus. The 19-year-old’s positive test throws Saturday’s fixture against Aston Villa into doubt, with Arsenal’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion already postponed after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, who has three players in self-isolation after showing symptoms of the virus, has called for the season to be stopped.

(with Reuters input)

