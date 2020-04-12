e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Sheffield United furlough staff on full pay

Sheffield United furlough staff on full pay

Employees affected are those who are unable to perform their regular duties due to the coronavirus shutdown.

football Updated: Apr 12, 2020 09:41 IST
AFP
AFP
London
Sheffield United
Sheffield United(Twitter)
         

Premier League side Sheffield United has said that they were furloughing some permanent and casual staff but will continue to pay them in full during their enforced leave.

Employees affected are those who are unable to perform their regular duties due to the coronavirus shutdown.

However, the club insisted it will not resort to using public money under the British government’s job retention scheme to finance the measures.

“Sheffield United Football Club has informed its staff of the decision to furlough some employees who are unable to perform their regular day-to-day duties at this time,” said a club statement on Saturday.

“The club confirms that permanent and casual staff will continue to be paid in full, despite the challenges of dealing with the impact of Covid-19.”The Blades, who were pushing for a Champions League place before coronavirus halted the footballing calendar a month ago, have not ruled out using the job retention scheme in the future.

top news
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
Covid-19: Govt may divide country in red, orange and green zones
Covid-19: Govt may divide country in red, orange and green zones
Coronavirus in India: Several targets missed, still no sign of rapid testing kits
Coronavirus in India: Several targets missed, still no sign of rapid testing kits
LIVE: 909 Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours, 126 lower than previous tally
LIVE: 909 Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours, 126 lower than previous tally
HT Salutes: ‘My boys are scared, but I cannot say no to work; it needs me’
HT Salutes: ‘My boys are scared, but I cannot say no to work; it needs me’
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Respiratory, organ failure and heart attacks killing Covid patients: Study
Respiratory, organ failure and heart attacks killing Covid patients: Study
Coronavirus: ‘Unlockdown’ lessons from Ground Zero
Coronavirus: ‘Unlockdown’ lessons from Ground Zero
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News