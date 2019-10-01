e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Spanish football club Cadiz CF conducts trials to select young Indian footballers

The trials were hosted at Cooperage Stadium on September 29 and saw over 250 students from Mumbai attend to win this once in a lifetime opportunity.

football Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Young footballers at the Cadiz FC camp.
Young footballers at the Cadiz FC camp.(Twitter/CadizFC)
         

Spanish football club Cadiz CF, which is a part of the Segunda Division, LaLiga SmartBank, conducted trials for the second time in Mumbai to give Indian students a chance to win a full scholarship to visit Spain and get football training over there. The trials were hosted at Cooperage Stadium on September 29 and saw over 250 students from Mumbai attend to win this once in a lifetime opportunity. The selection procedure ended with the selection of three players; Harshika Jain, Veer Gondal and Arnav Gorantala, who will travel to Spain in January for training.

Cadiz CF conducted the trials for the second time in India. Last year, the trials were a phenomenal success and a group of students were selected to receive training from the best Spanish football coaches and get exposed to other young footballers in Spain.

Cadiz Club de Futbol is a professional football club based in Cádiz, Andalusia, Spain. Founded in 1910, it plays in Segunda División, LaLiga SmartBank and holds home games at the historic, Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

Enrique Pérez, marketing director, Cadiz CF, said: “We have seen some great potential in Indian kids last year and this year’s programme will allow students to truly imbibe the spirit of the game and also understand an international level of professionalism that accompanies being a professional footballer. We believe that initiative will motivate many Indian youngsters to pursue their footballing dreams and it will also provide exposure to the selected students in the Spanish way of football.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 15:38 IST

Football News