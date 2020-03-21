e-paper
Home / Football / 'Strictly assuming they are bad at it,': Sunil Chhetri reveals one sport he can beat Ronaldo and Messi at

Chhetri said in the Q&A session that if he had to pick any Indian Premier League team to play for, it would be Royal Challengers Bangalore led by his good friend and Indian captain Virat Kohli.

football Updated: Mar 21, 2020 11:51 IST
Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC Sunil Chhetri
Bengaluru FC Sunil Chhetri (PTI)
         

India captain Sunil Chhetri feels he can beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a game of carom. In a fun Question and Answer session on Twitter, Chhetri was asked “Excluding football, what could you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at?” The record Indian goal-scorer replied tongue in cheek: “I’m strictly assuming they’re really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it.”

Among all the active international footballers, Chhetri is the second-highest goal-scorer with 72 goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo (99). Messi is third with 70 goals.

 

At 35, Chhetri recently said he knows he does not have many games to play for his country.

“I’m a Bangalore boy. That should answer your question,” he replied to a question.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chhetri and his wife Sonam have been locked up at home for the last five days, he said.

“The wife and I have locked ourselves in for the last 5 days. We’ve given the cook and the house help days off, so the both of us are now sharing chores and making meals.”

