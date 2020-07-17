e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Zinedine Zidane is the architect of this title win, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Zinedine Zidane is the architect of this title win, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Real trailed Barcelona by two points when the season was halted in March but they have been on a flawless run since the campaign resumed in June and clinched the title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

football Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MADRID
Real Madrid's Marcelo with coach Zinedine Zidane celebrate after winning La Liga.
Real Madrid's Marcelo with coach Zinedine Zidane celebrate after winning La Liga.(REUTERS)
         

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid tribute to his players and coach Zinedine Zidane after they wrapped up the La Liga title on Thursday, saying their triumph after the long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic would forever be remembered.

Real trailed Barcelona by two points when the season was halted in March but they have been on a flawless run since the campaign resumed in June and clinched the title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

“We really wanted to win this league title and that is what we have done,” Perez told Spanish television network Movistar.

“They have all put in enormous performances, especially Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Casemiro, while Sergio Ramos is more than a captain.

“They have all built a brilliant team spirit while Zidane is the architect of this title win as he has put the players to work. We are so pleased.”

Perez added that the team deserved particular credit for how they reacted to the season being put on hold due to the spread of the coronavirus, coming out of spending two months in their homes to win all 10 matches since returning to action.

“The lockdown was important, we trained hard in that period and came back with so much enthusiasm to win this title,” he said.

“Everyone could see how strong we have been. What this team has done will go down in Real Madrid’s history.”

tags
top news
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In