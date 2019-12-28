e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Football / Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs 6-month contract with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs 6-month contract with AC Milan

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title. The 38-year-old left Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club’s elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

football Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:08 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milan.(AP)
         

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract with Serie A side AC Milan with the option of an additional year, the Italian club said in a statement on Friday.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title.

The 38-year-old left Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club’s elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

 

Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi had earlier said that he hoped Zlatan Ibrahimovic would sign for his modest, third division club Monza amid reports the Swedish star is set to return to Italy.

“Ibrahimovic for Milan? I hope he comes to Monza,” the 83-year-old Italian media magnate told journalists on the sidelines of a regional initiative of his Forza Italia political party in Milan.

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi brought Ibrahimovic to AC Milan in the summer of 2010.

Berlusconi’s 30-year ownership of the club ended in 2017 when he sold the seven-time European and 18-time Serie A champions to a consortium led by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong.

US fund Elliott took over last year after Li defaulted on a loan to buy the club.

Berlusconi purchased Monza in September 2018 for around three million euros having sold Milan for 740 million.

tags
top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News