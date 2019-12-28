Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs 6-month contract with AC Milan

football

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:08 IST

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract with Serie A side AC Milan with the option of an additional year, the Italian club said in a statement on Friday.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title.

The 38-year-old left Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club’s elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi had earlier said that he hoped Zlatan Ibrahimovic would sign for his modest, third division club Monza amid reports the Swedish star is set to return to Italy.

“Ibrahimovic for Milan? I hope he comes to Monza,” the 83-year-old Italian media magnate told journalists on the sidelines of a regional initiative of his Forza Italia political party in Milan.

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi brought Ibrahimovic to AC Milan in the summer of 2010.

Berlusconi’s 30-year ownership of the club ended in 2017 when he sold the seven-time European and 18-time Serie A champions to a consortium led by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong.

US fund Elliott took over last year after Li defaulted on a loan to buy the club.

Berlusconi purchased Monza in September 2018 for around three million euros having sold Milan for 740 million.