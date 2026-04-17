4K Smart TVs across budgets to buy this Akshaya Tritiya

Every Indian summer brings more time indoors, streaming shows, watching IPL matches, and catching up on movies with family. But if a TV is more than four or five years old, it may be less effective in ways that may go unnoticed. Poor picture quality, outdated apps, or a screen that feels too small are all signs it is time for a change. A modern 4K Smart TV with Dolby Vision, a high refresh rate display, and a current streaming platform can make a noticeable difference to how a home feels through peak summer months.

This Akshaya Tritiya, consider upgrading your TV with Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI Loan.

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This Akshaya Tritiya, a TV can be purchased at a competitive price, due to available offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Consumers can visit the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website, select a model, and get a loan approved online, even before visiting a store. With financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months, a plan can be chosen based on the monthly budget. If a model qualifies for zero down payment, it can be taken home the same day with payments starting the following month.

What makes a Smart TV worth upgrading to in 2026?

Before shortlisting a model, here are the features that can make a difference to viewing experience:

4K Ultra HD resolution: Four times sharper than Full HD, 4K resolution delivers improved picture quality on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Display technology: LED TVs are relatively affordable and bright. QLED TVs deliver richer colours and better contrast. OLED TVs offer high picture quality with blacks and wide viewing angles, suitable for home theatre setups.

High refresh rate: A 120 Hz refresh rate makes content like cricket, action movies, and gaming look smoother than a standard 60 Hz panel.

Smart platform: Look for Android TV, Tizen, or Fire TV for the broadest app compatibility, regular software updates, and voice assistant support.

Dolby Atmos audio: Built-in Dolby Atmos support delivers a more immersive sound experience for movies and live sports, without needing a separate soundbar.

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{{^usCountry}} How to choose the right TV for the room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to choose the right TV for the room {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond display technology, here are the key factors worth checking before purchase: Screen size and viewing distance: A 43-inch TV suits rooms with a viewing distance of 4.5 to 6.5 feet. A 55-inch TV is ideal for 5.5 to 8 feet. A 65-inch or above model suits larger rooms above 8 feet.

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD is the standard for any new TV purchase in 2026. Pair it with HDR10 or Dolby Vision support for better picture quality on supported content.

Smart platform: Look for Android TV, Tizen, or Fire TV for the broadest app compatibility and voice assistant support.

Audio: Dolby Atmos support and higher speaker wattage deliver a better sound experience for movies and live sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond display technology, here are the key factors worth checking before purchase: Screen size and viewing distance: A 43-inch TV suits rooms with a viewing distance of 4.5 to 6.5 feet. A 55-inch TV is ideal for 5.5 to 8 feet. A 65-inch or above model suits larger rooms above 8 feet.

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD is the standard for any new TV purchase in 2026. Pair it with HDR10 or Dolby Vision support for better picture quality on supported content.

Smart platform: Look for Android TV, Tizen, or Fire TV for the broadest app compatibility and voice assistant support.

Audio: Dolby Atmos support and higher speaker wattage deliver a better sound experience for movies and live sports. {{/usCountry}}

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TVs to upgrade to this Akshaya Tritiya

Here are some of the best TV models available right now, across screen sizes, display technologies, and budgets:

Model Screen size Price* EMI starting from* Xiaomi X Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED TV 43 inch Rs. 26,733 Rs. 2,087/month TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 55 inch Rs. 40,000 Rs. 3,144/month Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65 inch Rs. 49,999 Rs. 3,958/month Samsung Q60D QLED 4K Tizen TV 75 inch Rs. 1,96,965 Rs. 5,372/month Sony 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV 55 inch Rs. 1,99,920 Rs. 12,495/month View All

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

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Limited-time Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale offers

This Akshaya Tritiya, Bajaj Finserv is running a limited-time offer on select TV purchases:

Offer Details Cashback Flat Rs. 1,500 on all in-store purchases

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a TV with the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

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Buying a new TV is a home upgrade, and with Bajaj Finserv, it does not have to strain finances. The Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan allows the total cost to be split into monthly instalments.

Here is how it works:

Select a TV online: Browse models by screen size, display technology, and brand. Pick the one that suits the room and budget. Check eligibility: Visit the Easy EMI Loan page, enter the mobile number, and complete a quick KYC process. View limit instantly: The approved loan amount is displayed immediately once verified. Visit a partner store: Visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store and get guidance from an in-store representative. Finalise the EMI plan: Choose a repayment tenure, complete paperwork, and confirm the purchase. Benefits: Receive Rs. 1,500 cashback on all in-store purchases.

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Whether the requirement is a 4K TV under Rs. 50,000, a QLED TV for a large living room, or a premium OLED TV for a home theatre experience, Bajaj Finserv enables purchase this Akshaya Tritiya in a more accessible way.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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