76ers again face uncertainty as All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George recover from injuries

CAMDEN, N.J. — Joel Embiid and Paul George talked in vague generalities about when they can return for the 76ers from injuries that cost the All-Stars chunks of last season — and possibly the start of this one.

The one thing that is certain, Philadelphia will be in serious trouble once more without them.

Embiid did not provide specifics on a return to the lineup but the perennially injured All-Star center who was limited to only 19 games last season said Friday there was a “plan in place” to play following knee surgery in April.

As for George, the nine-time All-Star coming off a career-worst season won't be ready to play in his recovery from knee surgery when training camp opens this weekend — but the Oct. 22 season opener in Boston wasn't necessarily ruled out.

Long in the mix as a preseason favorite to contend for an NBA title, the 76ers are instead 40-1 longshots to win it all this season, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Those odds should go up — as well as the general mood around the 76ers — if Embiid and George are healthy and productive at the same time this season.

If it happens at all.

“We're not getting into the expectations game,” team president Daryl Morey said Friday at 76ers' media day of Embiid and George's returns.

Embiid said only that his goal is to “play consistently.”

That's a pretty lofty aim considering Embiid has never played more than 68 games in a season and has played only 58 regular-season games and seven play-in tournament/playoff games since he earned NBA MVP honors in the 2022-23 season.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April following an injury-plagued season that also included a sprained left foot and a sinus fracture. He was ruled out for the season in late February after averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

“I've had so many injuries,” Embiid said. “The only thing I've always told myself is you can't give up.”

As for a timetable, Embiid said simply he was taking his recovery day-by-day.

“I want to play. I want to play every single game,” Embiid said. “I've been pretty unlucky when it comes to that compared to most NBA players.”

The 76ers were set to practice in New Jersey on Saturday and Sunday before they travel to the United Arab Emirates for two preseason games in Abu Dhabi.

George won't be ready to play overseas — but his comeback seemed more on course for the season opener than Embiid's potential return.

George is still recovering from surgery in July on his left knee after he was injured during a workout. George said Friday he's participating in light workouts on the court and expected to be in a “good place hopefully earlier than later.”

George, who turned 35 on May 2, signed a $212 million, four-year contract in free agency last summer. But his first year in Philly was marred by knee and adductor injuries that resulted in the forward having one of the worst years of his NBA career.

George averaged 16.2 points in just 41 games, easily his lowest scoring average in a full season since he averaged 12.1 points for Indiana in his second NBA season.

Last season was so miserable, George called his first year in Philly "rock bottom" over the course of his career.

“I do think I've still got a lot of game in me,” George said.

The 76ers can only hope there's plenty of elite game left in Embiid, as well.

Embiid has dealt with multiple injuries since even before he entered the NBA. He suffered a stress fracture in his right foot before he was drafted out of Kansas that cost him two years. From there, it was a bone bruise here, a meniscus tear there. A busted orbital bone. A sprained shoulder. Tendinitis. Torn ligaments. Even Bell’s palsy.

Embiid — who looked in shape at 270 pounds —was light on specifics Friday on any kind of potential return.

“I think going forward we’re just going to listen to the body,” Embiid said. "I’ll be honest and say it’s going to be unpredictable at times, and that’s OK. We’re going to work with that.”

The 76ers suffered their first injury blow before training camp even opened when second-year guard Jared McCain sustained a UCL tear in his right thumb in a workout Thursday.

The Sixers had more than their share of injuries to dash any championship hopes they took into last season. With Embiid and George each sidelined most of the second half of the season, the 76ers lost 31 of their final 36 games to finish 24-58.

“We know there's going to be games missed,” coach Nick Nurse said. “We need to be able to forge forward immediately. If you want to take the punch in the gut for a second, that's fine. That's all you got is a second, you know?”

Even when healthy, the 76ers went just 7-8 last season when Maxey, Embiid and George played together.

“We need a standard,” Maxey said. “Like, this is who we are every single day no matter who plays, no matter who doesn't play. You see Philadelphia 76ers, this is what you see. You're going to see that team every single night.”

