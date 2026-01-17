A Joy Ride into Stories and Imagination: Inside Kidz Express at New Delhi World Book Fair 2026

“Wow! Look—we are actually inside a train!” a child exclaims in delight on entering Kidz Express, the Children’s Pavilion at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 (10–18 January) at Bharat Mandapam, Hall 6. Conceptualised as a train journey, Kidz Express is an immersive, playful world where thousands of children board a daily ride through imagination, creativity, and discovery. The striking purple exterior, animated windows, and charming illustrations like a ticket checker, chaiwala, musician, and a child lost in a book, instantly capture attention. The train-engine entrance, blowing bubbles like steam, welcomes young visitors as Vidya and Gyan of National Book Trust (NBT), India invite them aboard. Kidz Express is an immersive, playful world where thousands of children board a daily ride through imagination. (National Book Trust) Inside, the Pavilion unfolds into a series of vibrant “coaches,” each thoughtfully designed to inspire reading, thinking, creating, and feeling. The journey begins at Storytime Shatabdi, a reading corner set against a space-themed wall bearing the line Read Beyond the Stars. Rocket-shaped bookshelves brim with stories that launch young readers into new worlds. At the Rail Museum, models of a steam engine and the modern Vande Bharat stand under the phrase Chalti Ka Naam Rail Gadi. A mini photo exhibition traces the evolution of Indian Railways, while interactive screens engage children with quizzes, puzzles, and Sudoku—rewarding winners with book coupons. The Readers’ Club Movement coach introduces children to NBT’s Readers’ Club Bulletin and Pathak Manch Bulletin, featuring poems, articles, and artwork created by young readers nationwide, encouraging early reading and writing habits.

Creativity continues with Origami, Cartoon Design, Character Creation, Theatre Workshops, Puppet Shows, and calming Mandala Art sessions.

Inspired by railway book kiosks, Kitab Ghar offers a creative haven where stories and poems flutter on hanging sheets. Children complete unfinished tales, write poems, and design book covers, turning imagination into expression. Nearby, Emoji Me helps children explore emotions through colour and art. A major crowd-puller is Click-Me Junction, an underwater-themed photo corner where families capture memorable moments. Other coaches host hands-on workshops in Madhubani and Warli art, Paper Kathputli, Clay Art, and Art & Craft, keeping little hands joyfully busy. The most loved stop is Colour Me, where the line Rang Do Duniya Saari sets the tone for a life-sized doodle canvas bursting with colour, laughter, and free expression. Daily Events: Stories, Creativity and Global Voices From storytelling sessions using music, drama, puppetry, and role-play to activities linked with SDG goals, the Pavilion remains alive with learning through play. International storytellers and authors from Spain, Russia, Finland, and Israel add a global flavour, transporting young audiences across cultures through stories. Creativity continues with Origami, Cartoon Design, Character Creation, Theatre Workshops, Puppet Shows, and calming Mandala Art sessions. Maths and science come alive through Maths Magic, Fun with Vedic Maths, and Magic of Science, while Child Authors' Meets, Mascot interactions, and Children's Film Screenings round off the experience. In the evenings, a Training the Trainers Programme brings together teachers, educators, and parents for workshops on toy-based pedagogy, drama-based learning, maths through play, mental health in classrooms, and creative teaching tools, alongside panel discussions and a Librarians' Meet.

A journey that every child leaves with something precious.