AAP attacks Centre over NEET paper leak, questions re-exam safeguards

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national media incharge Anurag Dhanda on Friday criticised the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, alleging that the government had failed to address concerns of lakhs of students appearing for the medical entrance examination.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda.

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Speaking to ANI in Rohtak, Haryana, Dhanda questioned the decision to conduct the re-examination on June 21 and asked whether action had been taken against those allegedly involved in the paper leak network.

“The manner in which the Modi Government is dealing with NEET exams is creating even more suspicions in the minds of youth. Lakhs of youth across the country are panicking,” Dhanda said, as quoted by the agency.

He alleged that while some lower-level accused had been arrested, the “kingpins” behind the leak remained untouched. “What is the guarantee that the papers will not be up for sale once again this time? Modi Govt is playing with the lives of 22-23 lakh students,” he added.

The remarks came days after the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak and announced a re-test on June 21.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday sent accused Dhananjay Lokhande to six days’ CBI custody in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported. The CBI told the court that Lokhande allegedly passed on the leaked question paper to another accused after receiving it from co-accused Manisha Baghmare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday sent accused Dhananjay Lokhande to six days’ CBI custody in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported. The CBI told the court that Lokhande allegedly passed on the leaked question paper to another accused after receiving it from co-accused Manisha Baghmare. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Five other accused arrested from different states were also sent to seven days’ CBI custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five other accused arrested from different states were also sent to seven days’ CBI custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In this light, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the government would ensure “zero errors” in the examination process and announced that NEET will shift to computer-based testing from next year. He also said students’ examination fees would be refunded and charges waived for the re-exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this light, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the government would ensure “zero errors” in the examination process and announced that NEET will shift to computer-based testing from next year. He also said students’ examination fees would be refunded and charges waived for the re-exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Separately, the Central Consumer Protection Authority imposed penalties on two coaching institutes for allegedly publishing misleading advertisements related to JEE and NEET results, as per PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, the Central Consumer Protection Authority imposed penalties on two coaching institutes for allegedly publishing misleading advertisements related to JEE and NEET results, as per PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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(With agency inputs)

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