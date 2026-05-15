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AAP attacks Centre over NEET paper leak, questions re-exam safeguards

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda accused the Centre of “playing with the lives” of lakhs of NEET aspirants and questioned the probe into the paper leak case.

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:34 pm IST
By Genesis
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national media incharge Anurag Dhanda on Friday criticised the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, alleging that the government had failed to address concerns of lakhs of students appearing for the medical entrance examination.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda.

Speaking to ANI in Rohtak, Haryana, Dhanda questioned the decision to conduct the re-examination on June 21 and asked whether action had been taken against those allegedly involved in the paper leak network.

“The manner in which the Modi Government is dealing with NEET exams is creating even more suspicions in the minds of youth. Lakhs of youth across the country are panicking,” Dhanda said, as quoted by the agency.

He alleged that while some lower-level accused had been arrested, the “kingpins” behind the leak remained untouched. “What is the guarantee that the papers will not be up for sale once again this time? Modi Govt is playing with the lives of 22-23 lakh students,” he added.

The remarks came days after the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak and announced a re-test on June 21.

(With agency inputs)

 
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Home / Genesis / AAP attacks Centre over NEET paper leak, questions re-exam safeguards
Home / Genesis / AAP attacks Centre over NEET paper leak, questions re-exam safeguards
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