AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inspected a newly constructed road in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar and demanded the dismissal and arrest of Delhi minister Parvesh Verma, alleging large-scale corruption in the road’s construction. Kejriwal also sought an apology from Verma over an incident in which a youth was allegedly slapped during a road inspection on Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

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Kejriwal said the road, which he claimed had been constructed only a few days earlier, could be pulled apart by hand and argued that its condition pointed to serious irregularities. He called for a detailed investigation into the construction work and said those found responsible for corruption should be sent to jail.

The AAP leader also contrasted the road with projects built during his party’s tenure in Delhi, saying roads constructed under the previous AAP government carried five-year guarantees. These remarks were part of his criticism of the current BJP-led Delhi government.

The dispute over the road intensified after Sunday’s inspection, when Verma was seen in a video appearing to slap a young man, identified by AAP as Sahib Singh. Verma later gave his own account of the confrontation, saying AAP workers had abused his family and that the video being circulated did not show the full context. The competing accounts have become part of a wider political dispute between the BJP and AAP.

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{{^usCountry}} Kejriwal also linked the episode to the BJP’s outreach to younger voters, saying Gen-Z was unhappy with the government because of alleged harassment. His remarks included demands directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Verma and seek action against those allegedly involved in the road-related corruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kejriwal also linked the episode to the BJP’s outreach to younger voters, saying Gen-Z was unhappy with the government because of alleged harassment. His remarks included demands directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Verma and seek action against those allegedly involved in the road-related corruption. {{/usCountry}}

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Kejriwal reached the Tilak Nagar site with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda and party workers. Sahib Singh was also present during the inspection.

The road dispute has drawn attention to both construction quality and the conduct of public officials during political confrontations. Delhi Police has since received complaints from multiple sides, while a non-cognisable report has been filed against Verma over the alleged slapping incident, according to reports.