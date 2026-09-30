AAP questions SGPC over alleged 1 lakh transfer to Bahrain woman

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu has questioned Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leaders over allegations involving a Bahrain woman who stayed at an SGPC-run sarai.

Baltej Pannu (HT_PRINT)

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Addressing a press conference, Pannu questioned the silence of Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and Dhami. He also questioned the four-member inquiry committee formed by the SGPC, arguing that junior members could not question senior people named in the allegations.

Pannu said the woman had stated that she conveyed everything to Dhami and Sukhbir Singh Badal. He asked whether the committee would examine what they knew, when they knew it and what action was taken. He called for the inquiry to be conducted by a retired Sikh judge or senior police officer.

A key claim raised by Pannu concerned a payment of ₹1 lakh. He said that on July 23, 2026, ₹1 lakh was transferred from an account in the name of the SGPC secretary at Punjab National Bank to the Bahrain woman’s account. He asked why the payment was made, who authorised it and under which head it was recorded.

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{{^usCountry}} Pannu also sought details of other expenses allegedly incurred during the woman’s eight-month stay, including accommodation, food, travel and other facilities. He said the vehicle, fuel, driver and sewadars were connected with the SGPC and demanded disclosure of the complete expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pannu also sought details of other expenses allegedly incurred during the woman’s eight-month stay, including accommodation, food, travel and other facilities. He said the vehicle, fuel, driver and sewadars were connected with the SGPC and demanded disclosure of the complete expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

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The AAP leader further questioned who brought the woman to Punjab, arranged her travel and accommodation, received her and instructed SGPC staff. He also questioned the roles of Sarabjit Singh Jhinjer and Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Pannu said the SGPC had given its inquiry committee 15 days to submit its report, but questioned whether the issue would fade from public attention.

Woman alleges assault; Chawla denies charges

The case was registered on August 21 following a complaint by a Bahrain-based woman originally from Sangrur, who alleged that she was wrongfully confined and repeatedly sexually assaulted. The complaint led to the registration of an FIR against former SGPC member and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Amarjit Singh Chawla. The Sri Anandpur Sahib police are investigating the allegations and have been questioning people connected to the case while collecting documents and other technical evidence.

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Chawla has denied the allegations, describing the charges as baseless and part of a political conspiracy. He resigned from his positions in the SAD and SGPC following the case and has reportedly gone into hiding. Police are continuing efforts to trace and apprehend him, while the investigation into the allegations remains underway.