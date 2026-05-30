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AAP sweeps Punjab civic polls, Kejriwal credits Mann govt's performance

AAP says the results reflect voter approval of its governance model and welfare initiatives, while opposition parties face a setback.

Published on: May 30, 2026 05:48 pm IST
By Genesis
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday celebrated a decisive victory in Punjab's urban local body elections, with party leaders describing the outcome as a strong endorsement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's governance and welfare-driven policies.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann address party workers after the party's strong performance in Punjab's urban local body elections.

The results come just months before the next Punjab Assembly elections and follow AAP's strong performance in recent rural local body polls, reinforcing the party's position across both urban and rural constituencies.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Punjab for what he called a vote of confidence in the government's work. In a video message posted on social media platform X, Kejriwal said the civic poll results demonstrated that the party enjoys support not only in villages but also in urban centres.

"The people of Punjab have appreciated the work being done by the Aam Aadmi Party government and have encouraged us to continue on the same path," he said.

Kejriwal also claimed that opposition parties, particularly the BJP, had suffered a significant setback. He alleged that enforcement actions targeting traders and political leaders had generated public resentment, which was reflected in the election outcome.

The civic poll victory is expected to provide momentum to AAP as political activity intensifies ahead of future electoral contests in Punjab.

 
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Home / Genesis / AAP sweeps Punjab civic polls, Kejriwal credits Mann govt's performance
Home / Genesis / AAP sweeps Punjab civic polls, Kejriwal credits Mann govt's performance
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